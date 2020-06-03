Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$38,025.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 84,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$38,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,653,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,443,903.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 27th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,750.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Robert Wares purchased 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$4,715.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Robert Wares acquired 97,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$39,975.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Robert Wares bought 20,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Robert Wares purchased 60,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$24,600.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Robert Wares bought 4,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,845.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Robert Wares acquired 45,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,427.50.

OM opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.