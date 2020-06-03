Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

