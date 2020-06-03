Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

OPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Opus Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,948,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Opus Bank by 3,154.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 942,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Opus Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Opus Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 656,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Opus Bank by 2,375.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 522,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 501,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

OPB stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Opus Bank has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Opus Bank had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.