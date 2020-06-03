Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.