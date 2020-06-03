NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells $173,495.00 in Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $173,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,892.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. NV5 Global Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $165.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 335.8% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 339,209 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $12,981,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 18.5% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 643,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,325 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 220,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

