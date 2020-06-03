NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Major Shareholder Jeffrey Alan Berg Sells 12,338 Shares

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) major shareholder Jeffrey Alan Berg sold 12,338 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $13,325.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NTN stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. NTN Buzztime Inc has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

