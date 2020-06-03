Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after buying an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 281,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after acquiring an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $83,378,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $330.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

