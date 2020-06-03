New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.65. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,375.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 89,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 189,500 shares of company stock worth $1,082,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.