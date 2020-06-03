Neil Chan Acquires 16,828,800 Shares of IGEN Networks Corp (CNSX:IGN) Stock

IGEN Networks Corp (CNSX:IGN) Director Neil Chan purchased 16,828,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.00 per share, with a total value of $58,900.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,626,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,194.19.
Neil Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 16th, Neil Chan purchased 500,000 shares of IGEN Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,300.00.
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Neil Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of IGEN Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $9,800.00.
- On Wednesday, April 8th, Neil Chan bought 500,000 shares of IGEN Networks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.00 per share, for a total transaction of $840.00.
- On Monday, March 23rd, Neil Chan bought 500,000 shares of IGEN Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.00 per share, with a total value of $770.00.
- On Friday, March 20th, Neil Chan purchased 500,000 shares of IGEN Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050.00.
