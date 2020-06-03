Neil Chan Acquires 16,828,800 Shares of IGEN Networks Corp (CNSX:IGN) Stock

IGEN Networks Corp (CNSX:IGN) Director Neil Chan purchased 16,828,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.00 per share, with a total value of $58,900.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,626,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,194.19.

Neil Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Neil Chan purchased 500,000 shares of IGEN Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Neil Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of IGEN Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Neil Chan bought 500,000 shares of IGEN Networks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.00 per share, for a total transaction of $840.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Neil Chan bought 500,000 shares of IGEN Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.00 per share, with a total value of $770.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Neil Chan purchased 500,000 shares of IGEN Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050.00.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. provides vehicle tracking and recovery devices and solutions to the automotive dealership industries in the United States. The company offers lot inventory management, asset tracking, and stolen vehicle recovery solutions. It also invests in and manages private high-tech companies that offer products and services in the domains of wireless broadband and machine-to-machine communications and applications, as well as sells its products and services through the distribution channels.

