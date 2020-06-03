NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.68.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

