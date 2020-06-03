National Bank Financial Comments on Aecon Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Sunday, May 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$747.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$655.53 million.
ARE opened at C$14.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.08. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.47 million and a PE ratio of 13.44.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.
