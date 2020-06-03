MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

MTI Wireless Edge Limited (LON:MWE) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.06 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.51), approximately 53,093 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 38,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.10 ($0.51).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

MTI Wireless Edge Company Profile (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military applications. The company operates through Antenna; Aerostat Operation; Water Control and Management; and RF and Microwave Representative and Consultation divisions. It provides sector, directional, and omni directional antennas for various broad and narrow band wireless applications; and train, vehicular, and indoor and DAS antennas, as well as mounting kits and integrated enclosures.

