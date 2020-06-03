Morgan Stanley Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $79.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.
NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.68.
Shares of NTRS opened at $80.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
