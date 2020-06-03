Morgan Stanley Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $79.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.68.

Shares of NTRS opened at $80.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

