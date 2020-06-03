Morgan Stanley Boosts Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $21.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.98. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mplx will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Mplx by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

