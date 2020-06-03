Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 8,629 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Schlumberger by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,400,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

