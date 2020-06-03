Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 8,332 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

