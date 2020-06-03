Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.08.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $280.44 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

