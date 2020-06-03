Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $540,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.