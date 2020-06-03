Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $717,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $390.70 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $391.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.49. The company has a market cap of $187.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

