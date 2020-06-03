Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 361,140 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after purchasing an additional 292,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,347. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW stock opened at $597.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $540.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.98. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

