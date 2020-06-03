Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $656,000 Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 75,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 4,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Margaret A. Link acquired 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,387.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

