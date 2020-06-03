Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $637,000 Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

CTVA opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.