Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $559,000 Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 195,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 50,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

