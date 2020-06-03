Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $531,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after buying an additional 173,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,432,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after buying an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.19.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,214 shares of company stock worth $825,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

