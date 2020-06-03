Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after purchasing an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $506,457,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

