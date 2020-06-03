Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

