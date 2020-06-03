Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

