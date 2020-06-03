Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 893 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,210 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,777 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,489,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE KKR opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

