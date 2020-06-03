Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 20,000 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,280,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,001,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,341 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $252,734.04.

On Friday, May 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $718,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $737,120.00.

FDP opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.70. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 580.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 69,549 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

