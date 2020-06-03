Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Rating Reiterated by Mackie

Mackie reissued their buy rating on shares of Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Mogo Finance Technology from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Mogo Finance Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo Finance Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 791.89% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. Research analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

