MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP) were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €5.36 ($6.23) and last traded at €5.20 ($6.05), approximately 111,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.19 ($6.03).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $603.65 million and a PE ratio of 16.69. The company has a current ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 352.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

About MLP (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

