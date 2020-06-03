Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 249,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 90,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFG shares. ValuEngine cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

