MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of MITEY opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.66. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

