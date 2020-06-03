Minbos Resources Ltd (ASX:MNB) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Minbos Resources Ltd (ASX:MNB) insider Peter Wall purchased 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).
Minbos Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of A$0.00 ($0.00). The stock has a market cap of $5.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.
Minbos Resources Company Profile
