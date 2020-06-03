Minbos Resources Ltd (ASX:MNB) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Minbos Resources Ltd (ASX:MNB) insider Peter Wall purchased 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

Minbos Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of A$0.00 ($0.00). The stock has a market cap of $5.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Minbos Resources Limited, an exploration company, focuses on the development of phosphate bearing ore within the Cabinda Province of Angola. Its primary project is the Cabinda phosphate project covering approximately an area of 2,000 square kilometers located in the Cabinda Province, the Republic of Angola.

