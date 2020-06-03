Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.35-1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.247-1.326 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.04.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $825,831. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.