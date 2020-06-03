Michael M. E. Johns Sells 2,907 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMN opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

