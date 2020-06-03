Michael M. E. Johns Sells 2,907 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMN opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
