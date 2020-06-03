M&G (LON:MNG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M&G has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.40 ($3.11).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 142.70 ($1.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of £113.95 ($149.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.98.

In related news, insider Clare Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £34,400 ($45,251.25). Also, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total value of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

