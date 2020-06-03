Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on MBNKF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.02. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

