Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.36 ($126.00).

MRK stock opened at €103.90 ($120.81) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.37. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

