MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEGEF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

