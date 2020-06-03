McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCS. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 96 ($1.26) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target (down from GBX 132 ($1.74)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCarthy & Stone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 121.88 ($1.60).

Shares of LON MCS opened at GBX 76.70 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.95 million and a PE ratio of 13.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a 1-year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.11). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.11.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Mike Lloyd purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

