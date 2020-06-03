Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

CRDF stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 229.26% and a negative net margin of 4,732.48%.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.