Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth $208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Mattel by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mattel by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 322,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Mattel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 120,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the period.

Shares of MAT opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Mattel Inc has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

