Martin Gafinowitz Sells 34,947 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $83.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Fortive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

