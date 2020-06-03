Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Director Cynthia F. Leitzell Acquires 2,000 Shares

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Director Cynthia F. Leitzell acquired 2,000 shares of Malvern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $22,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,956.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.83. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLVF. ValuEngine downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $836,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

