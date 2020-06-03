LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,562 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $55,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after buying an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $51,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after buying an additional 988,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.