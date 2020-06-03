LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSC Communications, Inc. provides traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products which serves publishers, merchandisers and retailers. The Company’s service offering includes e-services, warehousing and fulfillment and supply chain management. LSC Communications, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKSDQ opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. LSC Communications has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $5.92.

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 320.00%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that LSC Communications will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

