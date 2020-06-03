LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) versus LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSDQ) Head to Head Comparison

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) and LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LSC Communications alerts:

57.2% of LSC Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of LSC Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of LSC Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of LSC Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LSC Communications has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSC Communications has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LSC Communications and LSC Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications -4.07% -0.66% -0.05% LSC Communications -6.95% -320.00% -3.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSC Communications and LSC Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications $3.83 billion 0.00 -$23.00 million $1.23 0.04 LSC Communications $3.33 billion 0.00 -$295.00 million ($1.17) -0.05

LSC Communications has higher revenue and earnings than LSC Communications. LSC Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LSC Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LSC Communications and LSC Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications 1 0 1 0 2.00 LSC Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

LSC Communications presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 14,445.45%. Given LSC Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LSC Communications is more favorable than LSC Communications.

Summary

LSC Communications beats LSC Communications on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties. This segment also provides other print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation. The Book segment produces books for publishers; and provides supply-chain management, and warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as e-book formatting for book publishers. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells branded and private label products in various categories, such as filing products, envelopes, note-taking products, binder products, and forms. The Other segment produces magazines, catalogs, directories, statements, forms, and labels, as well as provides packaging and pre-media services; and provides outsourced print procurement and management services. LSC Communications, Inc. serves printed products service retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; publishers of magazines, books, and directories; online retailers; and office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers, and retailers and e-commerce resellers through the United States Postal Service or foreign postal services, as well as through direct shipment and online retailers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties. This segment also provides other print-related services, including mail services. The Book segment produces books for publishers; and provides supply-chain management, and warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as e-book formatting for book publishers. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells branded and private label products in various categories, such as filing products, envelopes, note-taking products, binder products, and forms. The Mexico segment produces magazines, catalogs, statements, forms, and labels. The Other segment provides packaging and pre-media services; and provides outsourced print procurement and management services. It serves printed products service retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; publishers of magazines, books, and directories; online retailers; and office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers, and retailers and e-commerce resellers through the United States Postal Service or foreign postal services, as well as through direct shipment and online retailers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. On April 13, 2020, LSC Communications, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.