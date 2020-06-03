LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after acquiring an additional 775,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,940,000 after acquiring an additional 359,305 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.