Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $132.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

